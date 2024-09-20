Following First Cow and Showing Up, Kelly Reichardt is already preparing to shoot her next feature this year. The Mastermind, set to star Josh O’Connor (Challengers, La Chimera), will center on an audacious art heist amidst the backdrop of the Vietnam War.

Picked up by MUBI, who will also finance the film, they will distribute in North America, UK, Ireland, LATAM, Germany, Austria, Benelux, Turkey, and India, with The Match Factory handling remaining worldwide sales. Producers on the film are Neil Kopp, Anish Savjani, and Vincent Savino of filmscience, and UTA Independent Film Group handled financing for the film.

While we await more details on the project, check out our interview with Reichardt and Michelle Williams, in which the director revealed her process with actors, saying, “I think––Michelle, correct me if I’m wrong––it entails knowing that we might start in a larger way: “Just start. Go for whatever you want.” And then work backwards from there. As opposed to beginning in a safer place. Just letting her use the full range of what she wants to dig into. You were talking about just the tone of your voice for a very long time. You could probably speak to this better than me, Michelle.”

With production kicking off this year, a 2025 release could be in the cards.