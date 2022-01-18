2022 is, I guess, in something like swing, and if there’s any bit of normalcy we’re glad to retain it’s the monthly Criterion announcements. On the disc side of things they’ve just unveiled April’s selection, their 4K project advancing with For All Mankind. Few movies deserve that fidelity more than Al Reinert’s documentary about the lunar landings—the experience might induce a kind of hallucinatory bliss.

The colors and curves of Frank Tashlin’s The Girl Can’t Help It will pop in HD while the sounds of Bertrand Tavernier’s ’Round Midnight practically taunt you to upgrade your sound system. I’m thrilled Alex Cox (sort of) returns from semi-reclusion for a new restoration of his acid western Walker, long a glaring blind spot for yours truly; Vittorio De Sica’s Miracle in Milan and twin sibling Arie and Chuko Esiri’s recent Eyimofe (This Is My Desire) are also added.

See artwork below and further details on all titles here: