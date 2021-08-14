Production is underway in and around the Cleveland area for Noah Baumbach’s next film, an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s seminal novel White Noise. With Adam Driver starring alongside Greta Gerwig in the reportedly $80 million Netflix production, more cast additions have come in over the summer, including Jodie Turner-Smith, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, as well as Alessandro Nivola and his children May Nivola and Sam Nivola. Now, we can add another notable name to the cast.

André Benjamin aka André 3000, recently seen in High Life, is continuing to rack up his arthouse cred as he’s joined the project––one of two films he’s shooting this summer alongside Kelly Reichardt’s Showing Up. Cleveland Scene broke the news as he was spotted in the area filming “Wheat Germ,” which is the production title for the project.

Andre 3000 came to my sisters store today… Flutw and everything 😭 pic.twitter.com/kIWpIvsavm — ˚* ❀ MIMI˚* ❀ (@MilaaAmor) August 7, 2021

It’s also been revealed that cinematographer Michael Seresin (Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, War for the Planet of the Apes) is shooting the film, as Will Mavity spotted. This marks a new collaboration for Baumbach, who worked with Robbie Ryan on his most recent features, and we presume that cinematographer may be tied up with Yorgos Lanthimos’ next film which begins production shortly.

A campus satire / oddball marriage comedy / horror story about industrialization, White Noise concerns Jack Gladney (Driver), professor of Hitler studies at the university referred to only as (again: campus satire) The-College-on-the-Hill. His life as teacher of Hitler, husband to Babette (Gerwig), and father to four children / stepchildren is torn asunder by “the Airborne Toxic Event,” a cataclysmic train accident that casts chemical waste over his town.

See more snaps from the set below.

NEW pics of Greta Gerwig & Adam Driver filming on the set of White Noise / Wheat Germ July 12, 2021 -cr: the chronicle pic.twitter.com/3E02Av2ddF — The Adam Driver Files (@AdamDriverFiles) July 13, 2021

First look behind the scenes of Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’ adaptation starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Jodie Turner-Smith and Don Cheadle. pic.twitter.com/rJdmDrDztA — Cinema Solace (@solacecinema) July 11, 2021