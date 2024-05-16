After crafting some of the most entertaining B-movies in recent years with Crawl and Oxygen, Alexandre Aja is returning with a new one-location psychological thriller this year. Never Let Go, not to be confused with Kazuo Ishiguro’s book and Mark Romanek’s adaptation, stars Halle Berry, Percy Daggs IV, and Anthony B. Jenkins. Ahead of a September release, the first trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “From visionary director Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes, Crawl) and the creative minds behind Stranger Things and Arrival comes NEVER LET GO. In this new psychological thriller/horror, as an Evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, the only protection for a mother, played by Academy Award® winner Halle Berry (Actress in a Leading Role, 2001 –Monster’s Ball), and her twin sons is their house and their family’s protective bond. Needing to stay connected at all times – even tethering themselves with ropes – they cling to one another, urging each other to never let go. But when one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the ties that bind them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival.”

Watch below.

Never Let Go opens September 27.