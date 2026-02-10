Synonyms and Ahed’s Knee director Nadav Lapid returned last year with Yes, a blistering satire targeting Israeli nationalism that premiered at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight. Seemingly proving too controversial for many of the major fall festivals, Kino Lorber will now release the film on March 27. Ahead of the theatrical run, the new trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “One of international cinema’s most fearless and provocative filmmakers, Nadav Lapid has long been an outspoken critic of his birth country’s government policies, channeling a lifetime of fury and frustration into vital films like Synonyms and Ahed’s Knee that brim with righteous anger, spite, and shame. In Yes, Lapid once again takes vigorous critical aim at the Israeli government with a new approach: submission. In the days following October 7, Y., a jazz musician, and his wife Yasmin, a dancer, resolve to say yes to everything. Y. and Yasmin sell their bodies and souls to the highest bidder, surrendering themselves and their art to Israel’s social, political and military elite. Soon, Y. is entrusted with a mission of the utmost importance: to compose the music for a rousing, ruthless new national anthem. Feverishly whirling between moments of satire, sincerity, and complete submission, Yes is a visceral, blistering indictment of modern Israel, and an essential addition to post-October 7 cinema.”

Luke Hicks said in his review, “Tel Aviv native, defector, and auteur Nadav Lapid opens his fifth feature in a catastrophic state of carouse. A filmmaker known for his employment of trademark dance sequences, Lapid is back with an equally visceral but uncharacteristically clubby groove in Yes, a work whose sarcastically enthusiastic title points to the relentless ridicule and hometown mockery that defines it.”

See the trailer below.