Fans of Alex Cox’s Straight to Hell will be delighted to know that Jim Jarmusch has re-entered the universe of the Pogues–tangentially, at least. The Only Lovers Left Alive director has helmed the music video for Cat Power’s cover of A Pair of Brown Eyes, the 1985 single from the punk band.

Boasting quite a behind-the-scenes crew, the video was shot by Jarmusch and David Lynch collaborator Frederick Elmes and edited by Affonso Gonçalves, also a frequent collaborator with Jarmusch as well as Todd Haynes. Coming from Cat Power’s latest album Covers, the video captures a stripped-down performance with a fittingly hazy vision.

Watch below, along with a conversation from last fall featuring Jarmusch discussing his latest art exhibition.