Likely that Criterion were developing their 4K upgrade of High and Low––a film they released so long ago that it was then subject to a “high-definition digital transfer”––well before any date was set for Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest, but serendipity rarely depends upon contingency. Whatever the case: Akira Kurosawa’s monumental tale of king’s ransom arrives in September, a month also including upgrades for This Is Spinal Tap (that’s spine number twelve, and just in time for its sequel) and several Wes Anderson films couched in a massive, 25-year-spanning box set that itself features new titles Isle of Dogs and The French Dispatch.

Fresh and on 4K are Gints Zilbalodis’ Oscar-winning Flow and Jacques Audiard’s Read My Lips. Meanwhile, the latter’s The Beat That My Heart Skipped receives a Blu-ray release alongside. Lizzie Borden’s Born in Flames.

See artwork below and more details at Criterion: