Has it become a bit clichéd and too-smart-for-your-own-good to say Eyes Wide Shut is a Christmas movie? Of course. Is Eyes Wide Shut not only a Christmas movie, but one that weaves the holiday’s atmosphere, spirit, and symbolism into an already-complex emotional fabric? Let’s just say the Criterion Collection isn’t releasing it right around Thanksgiving for nothing. Surely taking inspiration from our programming it last year, they’re giving Stanley Kubrick’s final film a 4K treatment that will surely allow the soft Christmas lights, deep-red cloaks, and blacks of Tom Cruise’s hair more room to breathe.

Luis Buñuel’s early triumph Él, Howard Hughes’ Hell’s Angels, and Reginald Hudlin’s House Party are also arriving on 4K, while Les Blank’s Burden of Dreams and John Hughes’ The Breakfast Club receive upgrades. November’s most essential release, however, is the return of Eclipse: a 17-film Abbas Kiarostami Blu-ray set.

See artwork below and more at Criterion: