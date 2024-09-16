In the blink of an eye, Criterion’s 2024 is done. Though there’s still a cornucopia of discs awaiting arrival, we have a stem-stern view of this year’s line-up with today’s announcement of the December set. Entering the collection on sparkling 4K is No Country for Old Men, a film that’s (shockingly) never had home-video treatment above a 2000s Blu-ray; Roger Deakins-approved Dolby Vision likely marks an improvement.

Meanwhile, 4K upgrades are been bestowed upon Paris, Texas and 8½, two titles that are as flagship as flagship gets––the latter’s cover getting a makeover is like Coca-Cola tweaking their font. And receiving a standalone Blu-ray (what we might call “the noble silver”) is Sammo Hung’s Eastern Condors, a film I’ve not seen but can surmise from the director and artwork is superb.

See artwork below and more details at Criterion: