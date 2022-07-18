In following one of their biggest months in some time, the Criterion Collection have perhaps outdone themselves. Hard not to get a jolt of excitement seeing Lost Highway arrive in 4K, surely to look astonishing, or Night of the Living Dead making the same upgrade. But maybe the best film of the lot is Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Cure, recently restored and here boasting a new conversation between the director and his former student, Ryusuke Hamaguchi. Great cover to boot.

Rounding out the month are classics old and new—Arsenic and Old Lace, Eve’s Bayou, and Jayro Bustamante’s 2019 debut La Llorona.

See artwork below and further details on all titles here: