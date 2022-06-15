So as the summer starts does Criterion eye fall, their latest announcement bringing us to September—a month that will finally bring another installment of Martin Scorsese’s World Cinema Project, the most important work they (or anybody across film) have done in recent years. This edition includes the recently unearthed masterwork Chess of the Wind (Iran), Muna Moto (Cameroon), Sambizanga (Angola), Prisioneros de la tierra (Argentina), André de Toth’s Two Girls on the Street (Hungary), and Kalpana (India). Which alone is more than a month’s share of important work.

But September is arguably their most packed month of 2022. We also get a couple 4Ks—Sound of Metal as part of Criterion’s Amazon deal, and (music to my ears) a reissue of Blow Out—then Sean Baker enters the collection with his early feature Take Out (co-directed by Shih-Ching Tsou), as does Atom Egoyan with Exotica; and for good measure, another Clouzot with Le Corbeau.

See artwork below and further details on all titles here: