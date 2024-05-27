The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival has now concluded, with Sean Baker’s Anora taking home the top prize of Palme d’Or. While our coverage will continue with a few more reviews this week––and far beyond as we provide updates on the journey of these selections––we’ve asked our contributors on the ground to share favorites.

Leonardo Goi (@LeonardoGoi)

1. Grand Tour (Miguel Gomes)

2. All We Imagine As Light (Payal Kapadia)

3. Misericordia (Alain Guiraudie)

4. Anora (Sean Baker)

5. Eephus (Carson Lund)

6. Viet And Nam (Trương Minh Quý)

7. Christmas Eve In Miller’s Point (Tyler Taormina)

8. Black Dog (Guan Hu)

9. Megalopolis (Francis Ford Coppola)

10. Good One (India Donaldson)

Luke Hicks (@lou_hicks)

1. Anora (Sean Baker)

2. Caught by the Tides (Jia Zhangke)

3. Oh, Canada (Paul Schrader)

4. Viet and Nam (Trương Minh Quý)

5. The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Mohammad Rasoulof)

6. All We Imagine as Light (Payal Kapadia)

7. Bird (Andrea Arnold)

8. Megalopolis (Francis Ford Coppola)

9. The Substance (Coralie Fargeat)

10. Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 (Kevin Costner)

Rory O’Connor (@RorySeanOC)

1. Anora (Sean Baker)

2. The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Mohammad Rasoulof)

3. Universal Language (Matthew Rankin)

4. Grand Tour (Miguel Gomes)

5. Christmas Eve at Miller’s Point (Tyler Taormina)

6. Histoire d’Souleyman (Boris Lojkine)

7. Caught by the Tides (Jia Zhangke)

8. All We Imagine as Light (Payal Kapadia)

9. The Substance (Coralie Fargeat)

10. Oh, Canada (Paul Schrader)

Savina Petkova (@savinapetkova)

1. Bird (Andrea Arnold)

2. Kinds of Kindness (Yorgos Lanthimos)

3. Eephus (Carson Lund)

4. September Says (Ariane Labed)

5. All We Imagine as Light (Payal Kapadia)

6. Christmas Eve at Miller’s Point (Tyler Taormina)

7. Emilia Perez (Jacques Audiard)

8. Megalopolis (Francis Ford Coppola)

9. The Balconettes (Noémie Merlant)

10. The Other Way Around (Jonas Trueba)

In case you missed it, here are competition jury prizes:

Palme d’Or

Anora (Sean Baker)



Grand Prize

All We Imagine as Light (Payal Kapadia)

Jury Prize

Emilia Perez (Jacques Audiard)



Best Director

Miguel Gomes (Grand Tour)



Special Prize

Mohammad Rasoulof (The Seed of the Sacred Fig)

Best Actor

Jesse Plemons (Kinds of Kindness)

Best Actress

Emilia Perez ensemble: Adriana Paz, Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofia Gascon, Selena Gomez

Best Screenplay

The Substance (Coralie Fargeat)

Camera d’Or

Armand (Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel)

Special Mention

Mongrel (Chiang Wei Liang)

Short Film Palme d’Or

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent (Nebojsa Slijepcevic)

Special Mention

Bad For a Moment (Daniel Soares)

