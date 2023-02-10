Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we talk about movie stars! Not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones they made in between.

Today we bring in the great Mitchell Beaupre (Letterboxd’s Senior Editor, @itismitchell on Twitter, co-host of Weekend Watchlist for The Letterboxd Show) to discuss our final Listener’s Choice ‘22 pick: Cameron Diaz. Our B-Sides are: The Last Supper, The Invisible Circus, The Box, and Gambit.

We chat about Diaz’s underrated range, her penchant for taking risks, the stratospheric, star-making entrance in her first movie The Mask, and the similarities she shares with recent B-Side subject Michelle Pfeiffer.

Mitchell, Conor, and I discuss how weirdly great Any Given Sundayis (and how great Diaz is in it!), how well those Charlie’s Angels movies have aged, and that whole Green Hornet moment.

