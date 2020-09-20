The Endless directing duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are back with a new feature this fall. Synchronic stars Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan as paramedics whose jobs and lives are impacted by a mysterious new drug that is causing accidents around the city of New Orleans. According to the official synopsis, a “terrifying truth” about the drug is discovered by Mackie’s Steve which will set them on a journey of shifting reality and time travel.

The film will be released on October 23rd in select theaters but also in drive-ins, which might make for a great pre-Halloween trip. Synchronic played at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and will be released by Well Go USA Entertainment. Mackie will be seen in the upcoming The Woman in the Window while Dornan is starring alongside Emily Blunt in the new romantic drama Wild Mountain Thyme.

Jared Mobarak said in our TIFF review, “Rather than a person (Spring) or place (The Endless), the anachronism is time itself. This drug more or less opens the user’s mind to the theory that all time—past, present, and future—exists simultaneously for perpetuity. The veil is lifted to give their “high” shape in the form of their exact location at another point in history. Is it hallucination? The victims remaining at these crime scenes would hypothesize a yes. How do you explain the evidence of violence, though? How does someone seeing a snake while under the influence manifest a bite? It’s one question after another revolving around an impossibility and Steve and Dennis have been caught in its web.”

See the trailer and poster below.

Synchronic opens on October 23 in theaters and at drive-ins.