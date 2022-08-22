With their DYI approach to filmmaking, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead’s genre-tinged delights provided a grounded approach to the otherworldly. This is certainly the case for Something in the Dirt, a sci-fi oddity which premiered at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and will now arrive this November. The plot follows two new neighbors who witness what seems to be a supernatural event in one of their apartments. At first terrified, they realize that documenting this phenomenon could provide them the lives they’ve always dreamed of. Ahead of the release, a teaser has now arrived which thankfully doesn’t spoil much but rather ups the intrigue.

Michael Frank said in his review, “The characters in Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead’s films shouldn’t be in these situations. They’re out of their depth, caught up on a conspiracy, a cult, or an idea that’s far beyond their grasp. Something in the Dirt doesn’t change that narrative, instead doubling down on the absurd, conspiratorial situations that the filmmakers create, only for their lead actors to be swallowed up by the bigness of what they uncover. Once again using the DIY model, Benson and Moorhead co-direct and co-star in their newest human science-fiction adventure, playing two Los Angeles dudes who interact with a floating crystal. “

See the teaser trailer below and read our interview with the directors here.

Something in the Dirt opens on November 4.