Five years ago this fall, New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor broke the story of Harvey Weinstein’s decades of sexual abuse, a watershed moment for the #MeToo movement and a change for both Hollywood’s inner-workings and the culture at large. Their journey has now been adapted into a feature film led by Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan, and ahead of a November release, the first trailer has arrived.

Directed by Emmy winner Maria Schrader (Unorthodox limited series) from a screenplay by Oscar-winner Rebecca Lenkiewicz (Ida), and produced by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment and executive produced by Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle for Annapurna Pictures, see the trailer below.

She Said opens on November 18.