September marks Marcello Mastroianni’s centennial, and the Criterion Channel pays respect with a retrospective that puts the expected (Fellini, Visconti, Divorce Italian Style) alongside some lesser-knowns: Monicelli’s The Organizer, Jacques Demy’s A Slightly Pregnant Man, and two by Ettore Scola. There’s also the welcome return of “Adventures In Moviegoing” with Rachel Kushner’s formidable selections, among them Fassbinder’s Mother Küsters Goes to Heaven, Pialat’s L’enfance nue, and Jean Eustache’s Le cochon. In the lead-up to His Three Daughters, a four-film Azazel Jacobs program arrives.
Theme-wise, a set of courtroom dramas runs from 12 Angry Men and Anatomy of a Murder to My Cousin Vinny and Philadelphia; a look at ’30s female screenwriters includes Fritz Lang’s You and Me, McCarey’s Make Way for Tomorrow, and Cukor’s What Price Hollywood? There’s also a giallo series if you want to watch an Argento movie and ask yourself, perplexed, how this is considered “one of the good ones.”
Ahead of Megalopolis, Criterion will stream both cuts of One from the Heart and, curiously enough, only the Redux cut of Apocalypse Now––pretty well established as not being Coppola’s preferred version––that’s at least paired with the completely essential Hearts of Darkness. La Dolce Vita, Klute, and Not a Pretty Picture are September’s Criterion Editions, while Bas Devos’ Here and Rebecca Landsberry-Baker and Joe Peeler’s Bad Press make streaming debuts. Special notice, too, to Abel Ferrara’s historically nasty Fear City and Park Chan-wook’s Joint Security Area.
See the full list below:
. . . And Justice for All, Norman Jewison, 1979
12 Angry Men, Sidney Lumet, 1957
12 Angry Men, William Friedkin, 1997
All the Colors of the Dark, Sergio Martino, 1972
An American Werewolf in London, John Landis, 1981
Anatomy of a Murder, Otto Preminger, 1959
Apocalypse Now Redux, Francis Ford Coppola, 2001
Back Street, John M. Stahl, 1932
Bad Press, Rebecca Landsberry-Baker and Joe Peeler, 2023
Bed of Roses, Gregory La Cava, 1933
The Bird with the Crystal Plumage, Dario Argento, 1970
Blaze, Ethan Hawke, 2018
Blondie of the Follies, Edmund Goulding, 1932
Blood and Black Lace, Mario Bava, 1964
Bonnie and Clyde, Arthur Penn, 1967
California Split, Robert Altman, 1974
Days of Heaven, Terrence Malick, 1978
Death Walks at Midnight, Luciano Ercoli, 1972
Deep Red, Dario Argento, 1975
Dinner at Eight, George Cukor, 1933*
Dog Day Afternoon, Sidney Lumet, 1975
La dolce vita, Federico Fellini, 1960
Don’t Torture a Duckling, Lucio Fulci, 1972
Empire Records, Allan Moyle, 1995
Fear City, Abel Ferrara, 1984
Finishing School, Wanda Tuchock and George Nicholls Jr., 1934
Five Easy Pieces, Bob Rafelson, 1970
French Wedding Caribbean Style, Julius-Amédée Laou, 2002
The Girl Who Knew Too Much, Mario Bava, 1963
The GoodTimesKid, Azazel Jacobs, 2005
The Graduate, Mike Nichols, 1967
Hallelujah, King Vidor, 1929
Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse, Eleanor Coppola, Fax Bahr, and George Hickenlooper, 1991
Here, Bas Devos, 2023
Hold Your Man, Sam Wood, 1933
House on Haunted Hill, William Castle, 1959
In the Folds of the Flesh, Sergio Bergonzelli, 1970
Inherit the Wind, Stanley Kramer, 1960
Joint Security Area, Park Chan-wook, 2000
Klute, Alan J. Pakula, 1971
Kramer vs. Kramer, Robert Benton, 1979
The Last Detail, Hal Ashby, 1973
The Last Picture Show, Peter Bogdanovich, 1971
The Lovers, Azazel Jacobs, 2017*
Make Way for Tomorrow, Leo McCarey, 1937
The Man Who Fell to Earth, Nicolas Roeg, 1976
MASH, Robert Altman, 1970
Midnight Mary, William A. Wellman, 1933
Mist Melodies of Paris, Julius-Amédée Laou, 1985
Momma’s Man, Azazel Jacobs, 2008
My Cousin Vinny, Jonathan Lynn, 1992
Not a Pretty Picture, Martha Coolidge, 1975
Old-Fashioned Woman, Martha Coolidge, 1974
The Old Sorceress and the Valet, Julius-Amédée Laou, 1987
One from the Heart, Francis Ford Coppola, 1982
One from the Heart: Reprise, Francis Ford Coppola, 2004
Open Mic Solitaire, Julius-Amédée Laou, 1983
The People vs. Larry Flynt, Miloš Forman, 1996
Philadelphia, Jonathan Demme, 1993
Queen of Earth, Alex Ross Perry, 2015
Red-Headed Woman, Jack Conway, 1932
Rockabye, George Cukor, 1932
Runaway Jury, Gary Fleder, 2003
Sadie McKee, Clarence Brown, 1934
The Sleepy Time Gal, Christopher Munch, 2001
Strip Nude for Your Killer, Andrea Bianchi, 1975
Terri, Azazel Jacobs, 2011
Torso, Sergio Martino, 1973
Tugboat Annie, Mervyn LeRoy, 1933
The Verdict, Sidney Lumet, 1982
Watermelon Man, Melvin Van Peebles, 1970
We All Loved Each Other So Much, Ettore Scola, 1974
What Have They Done to Your Daughters?, Massimo Dallamano, 1974
What Price Hollywood?, George Cukor, 1932
Who Saw Her Die?, Aldo Lado, 1972
Witness for the Prosecution, Billy Wilder, 1957
Working Girls, Dorothy Arzner, 1931
You and Me, Fritz Lang, 1938*
*Available in the U.S. only