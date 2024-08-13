September marks Marcello Mastroianni’s centennial, and the Criterion Channel pays respect with a retrospective that puts the expected (Fellini, Visconti, Divorce Italian Style) alongside some lesser-knowns: Monicelli’s The Organizer, Jacques Demy’s A Slightly Pregnant Man, and two by Ettore Scola. There’s also the welcome return of “Adventures In Moviegoing” with Rachel Kushner’s formidable selections, among them Fassbinder’s Mother Küsters Goes to Heaven, Pialat’s L’enfance nue, and Jean Eustache’s Le cochon. In the lead-up to His Three Daughters, a four-film Azazel Jacobs program arrives.

Theme-wise, a set of courtroom dramas runs from 12 Angry Men and Anatomy of a Murder to My Cousin Vinny and Philadelphia; a look at ’30s female screenwriters includes Fritz Lang’s You and Me, McCarey’s Make Way for Tomorrow, and Cukor’s What Price Hollywood? There’s also a giallo series if you want to watch an Argento movie and ask yourself, perplexed, how this is considered “one of the good ones.”

Ahead of Megalopolis, Criterion will stream both cuts of One from the Heart and, curiously enough, only the Redux cut of Apocalypse Now––pretty well established as not being Coppola’s preferred version––that’s at least paired with the completely essential Hearts of Darkness. La Dolce Vita, Klute, and Not a Pretty Picture are September’s Criterion Editions, while Bas Devos’ Here and Rebecca Landsberry-Baker and Joe Peeler’s Bad Press make streaming debuts. Special notice, too, to Abel Ferrara’s historically nasty Fear City and Park Chan-wook’s Joint Security Area.

See the full list below:

. . . And Justice for All, Norman Jewison, 1979

12 Angry Men, Sidney Lumet, 1957

12 Angry Men, William Friedkin, 1997

All the Colors of the Dark, Sergio Martino, 1972

An American Werewolf in London, John Landis, 1981

Anatomy of a Murder, Otto Preminger, 1959

Apocalypse Now Redux, Francis Ford Coppola, 2001

Back Street, John M. Stahl, 1932

Bad Press, Rebecca Landsberry-Baker and Joe Peeler, 2023

Bed of Roses, Gregory La Cava, 1933

The Bird with the Crystal Plumage, Dario Argento, 1970

Blaze, Ethan Hawke, 2018

Blondie of the Follies, Edmund Goulding, 1932

Blood and Black Lace, Mario Bava, 1964

Bonnie and Clyde, Arthur Penn, 1967

California Split, Robert Altman, 1974

Days of Heaven, Terrence Malick, 1978

Death Walks at Midnight, Luciano Ercoli, 1972

Deep Red, Dario Argento, 1975

Dinner at Eight, George Cukor, 1933*

Dog Day Afternoon, Sidney Lumet, 1975

La dolce vita, Federico Fellini, 1960

Don’t Torture a Duckling, Lucio Fulci, 1972

Empire Records, Allan Moyle, 1995

Fear City, Abel Ferrara, 1984

Finishing School, Wanda Tuchock and George Nicholls Jr., 1934

Five Easy Pieces, Bob Rafelson, 1970

French Wedding Caribbean Style, Julius-Amédée Laou, 2002

The Girl Who Knew Too Much, Mario Bava, 1963

The GoodTimesKid, Azazel Jacobs, 2005

The Graduate, Mike Nichols, 1967

Hallelujah, King Vidor, 1929

Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse, Eleanor Coppola, Fax Bahr, and George Hickenlooper, 1991

Here, Bas Devos, 2023

Hold Your Man, Sam Wood, 1933

House on Haunted Hill, William Castle, 1959

In the Folds of the Flesh, Sergio Bergonzelli, 1970

Inherit the Wind, Stanley Kramer, 1960

Joint Security Area, Park Chan-wook, 2000

Klute, Alan J. Pakula, 1971

Kramer vs. Kramer, Robert Benton, 1979

The Last Detail, Hal Ashby, 1973

The Last Picture Show, Peter Bogdanovich, 1971

The Lovers, Azazel Jacobs, 2017*

Make Way for Tomorrow, Leo McCarey, 1937

The Man Who Fell to Earth, Nicolas Roeg, 1976

MASH, Robert Altman, 1970

Midnight Mary, William A. Wellman, 1933

Mist Melodies of Paris, Julius-Amédée Laou, 1985

Momma’s Man, Azazel Jacobs, 2008

My Cousin Vinny, Jonathan Lynn, 1992

Not a Pretty Picture, Martha Coolidge, 1975

Old-Fashioned Woman, Martha Coolidge, 1974

The Old Sorceress and the Valet, Julius-Amédée Laou, 1987

One from the Heart, Francis Ford Coppola, 1982

One from the Heart: Reprise, Francis Ford Coppola, 2004

Open Mic Solitaire, Julius-Amédée Laou, 1983

The People vs. Larry Flynt, Miloš Forman, 1996

Philadelphia, Jonathan Demme, 1993

Queen of Earth, Alex Ross Perry, 2015

Red-Headed Woman, Jack Conway, 1932

Rockabye, George Cukor, 1932

Runaway Jury, Gary Fleder, 2003

Sadie McKee, Clarence Brown, 1934

The Sleepy Time Gal, Christopher Munch, 2001

Strip Nude for Your Killer, Andrea Bianchi, 1975

Terri, Azazel Jacobs, 2011

Torso, Sergio Martino, 1973

Tugboat Annie, Mervyn LeRoy, 1933

The Verdict, Sidney Lumet, 1982

Watermelon Man, Melvin Van Peebles, 1970

We All Loved Each Other So Much, Ettore Scola, 1974

What Have They Done to Your Daughters?, Massimo Dallamano, 1974

What Price Hollywood?, George Cukor, 1932

Who Saw Her Die?, Aldo Lado, 1972

Witness for the Prosecution, Billy Wilder, 1957

Working Girls, Dorothy Arzner, 1931

You and Me, Fritz Lang, 1938*

*Available in the U.S. only