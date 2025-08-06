Seventeen years after her directorial debut Yeast, which gave Greta Gerwig one of her very first roles, Mary Bronstein finally returns with her second feature, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. The Sundance and Berlinale selection, which stars Rose Byrne in her most impressive role yet, was just announced for New York Film Festival and ahead of an October 10 release, A24 has released the first trailer.

Also starring Conan O’Brien, Danielle Macdonald, Christian Slater, and A$AP Rocky, Here’s the synopsis: “With her life crashing down around her, Linda (Rose Byrne) attempts to navigate her child’s mysterious illness, her absent husband, a missing person, and an increasingly hostile relationship with her therapist.”

Jourdain Searles said in our Sundance review, “Throughout, Linda has nightmares about the hole in her ceiling, portrayed as a dark, mysterious abyss drawing her into madness. If I Had Legs I’d Kick You is a brutal, punishing film that emphasizes the endlessness of parenthood––Linda can never take time off from being a parent. Fathers are mainly represented in the film as disembodied voices on the phone, making excuses for why they’re not present in their child’s lives. Though it may seem reductive to portray fathers as absent, uninterested, and judgemental, it’s often unfortunately true to life. Mothers can’t leave, and when they do it’s considered to be the ultimate sin. Bronstein’s script is a brave, searing interrogation of the roles they’re forced to play in society and the massive weight of holding a life in one’s hands.”

Watch the trailer below.