Ahead of the 63rd New York Film Festival kicking off next month, taking place September 26 through October 13, the Main Slate has now been unveiled, featuring 34 of the most acclaimed and anticipated films of the year.

Highlights include the world premieres of Ulrich Köhler’s Gavagai and the previously announced Bradly Cooper’s Is This Thing On? as Closing Night, alongside new films by Bi Gan, Kelly Reichardt, Kathryn Bigelow, Lucrecia Martel, Christian Petzold, Claire Denis, Park Chan-wook, Kleber Mendonça Filho, Joachim Trier, Oliver Laxe, Kent Jones, Noah Baumbach, Jafar Panahi, Pietro Marcello, Laura Poitras, and more.

NYFF Artistic Director Dennis Lim stated: “​​Anyone who cares about film knows that it is an art in need of defending, like many of our core values today. Across all sections of the festival, the movies we have selected this year suggest that this safeguarding can take many guises: acts of rejuvenation and refusal, expressions of unease and joy, feats of imagination and commemoration. I am particularly struck by the diversity of approaches and forms among the films in this Main Slate, which affirms that the art of cinema is more than capable of thriving, even in difficult times.”

See the Main Slate lineup below, along with a few first looks.

Opening Night: After the Hunt (Luca Guadagnino)

Centerpiece: Father Mother Sister Brother (Jim Jarmusch)

Closing Night: Is This Thing On? (Bradley Cooper)

Below the Clouds (Gianfranco Rosi)

BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions (Kahlil Joseph)

Cover-Up (Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus)

The Currents (Milagros Mumenthaler)

Duse (Pietro Marcello)

The Fence (Claire Denis)

Gavagai (Ulrich Köhler)

A House of Dynamite (Kathryn Bigelow)

I Only Rest in the Storm (Pedro Pinho)

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (Mary Bronstein)

It Was Just an Accident (Jafar Panahi)

Jay Kelly (Noah Baumbach)

Kontinental ’25 (Radu Jude)

Landmarks (Lucrecia Martel)

Late Fame (Kent Jones)

The Last One for the Road (Francesco Sossai)

The Love That Remains (Hlynur Pálmason)

Magellan (Lav Diaz)

The Mastermind (Kelly Reichardt)

Miroirs No. 3 (Christian Petzold)

No Other Choice (Park Chan-wook)

Peter Hujar’s Day (Ira Sachs)

Resurrection (Bi Gan)

Romería (Carla Simón)

Rose of Nevada (Mark Jenkin)

The Secret Agent (Kleber Mendonça Filho)

Sentimental Value (Joachim Trier)

Sirât (Oliver Laxe)

Sound of Falling (Mascha Schilinski)

Two Prosecutors (Sergei Loznitsa)

What Does That Nature Say To You (Hong Sangsoo)

The 63rd New York Film Festival (NYFF63) will take place from September 26 through October 13, with passes on sale now. Tickets go on sale September 18.