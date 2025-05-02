NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

BAM

A retrospective of Wuhan on film begins.

IFC Center

A major Jia Zhangke retrospective has begun; The Beaver Trilogy, Interview with the Vampire, Dr. Caligari, and The Big Lebowski show late.

Museum of the Moving Image

The Fast and the Furious, Thunderball, and Safety Last! play in See It Big: Stunts!

Nitehawk Cinema

Fame screens Saturday and Sunday morning; print of Postcards from the Edge plays on the former day, while Sunday is a secret Hong Kong feature on 35mm.

Film at Lincoln Center

Films by Charles Burnett, Jamaa Fanaka, and more screen in L.A. Rebellion.

Museum of Modern Art

A Sarah Maldoror retrospective has begun; films by Orson Welles, Jacques Tourneur, and Anthony Mann play in The Lady at 100.

Film Forum

A new 35mm print of 8½ and Mort Rifkin favorite A Man and a Woman continue; Tim Burton’s Batman screens Sunday morning.

Roxy Cinema

Gregg Araki’s Smiley Face screens this Saturday; Fantastic Mr. Fox plays for free on Sunday, while a 16mm I.B. Tech print of The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T and I Am Curious (Yellow) play.

Anthology Film Archives

Essential Cinema brings films by Jean Vigo, Andy Warhol, and more.

Metrograph

Three Colors: White, Gremlins 2, Aliens, A Christmas Tale, My Life Without Me, and Terms of Endearment play on 35mm; Guided By Animals, The Time That Remains, and Scenes from the End of History begin while a Syd Mead series continues.