NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Museum of Modern Art

A yearly highlight of New York’s repertory programming, To Save and Project begins with films by Michael Almereyda, Lino Brocka, Victor Fleming, Bertrand Tavernier, and more.

Film at Lincoln Center

Kleber Mendonça Filho has programmed a wide-ranging series tied to The Secret Agent, featuring films from Brazil and a 70mm print of Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

IFC Center

A 4K restoration of Guillermo del Toro’s Cronos and the entirety of Twin Peaks (plus Fire Walk with Me) continues; Clockers, Vampire in Brooklyn, Taxi Driver, and Speed Racer show late.

Roxy Cinema

Gus Van Sant’s My Own Private Idaho plays on 35mm; Under the Skin also screens.

Anthology Film Archives

Films by Ousmane Sembène, Ephraim Asili, Cauleen Smith, Marlon Riggs, and more screen in Black Time, Queer Time; films by Christopher Maclaine show in Essential Cinema.

Museum of the Moving Image

A print of Mission: Impossible screens on Sunday.

Film Forum

Port of Shadows begins playing in a new 4K restoration; Sorcerer continues; a 35mm print of Yoyo shows on Sunday.

Nitehawk Cinema

Willy Wonka and a print of Lost Highway play early.

Paris Theater

Grand Illusion and a print of Cocteau’s Beauty and the Beast screen.

Metrograph

Audition, Princess Mononoke, The Informer, Blue Velvet, Blow-Up; an Amos Poe retrospective, Fugitive Days, Voyage Chromatique, The Year Begins in Silence, Tokyo 199X, Touch Me with Your Eyes, Like Mother Like Daughter, and Fugitive Days are running.