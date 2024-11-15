NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

The Limits of Control and Unfaithful screen on 35mm; Claire Denis’ No Fear, No Die and the rare Turkish film Yol play Sunday.

Film Forum

An Ealing Studios retrospective starts; the 4K restoration of Michelangelo Antonioni’s Il Grido continues and Willy Wonka screens on Sunday.

BAM

Films by Harmony Korine, Todd Haynes, and Martin Scorsese play this weekend in “OUTRAGE: Movies and the Culture Wars, 1987–1996.”

Museum of the Moving Image

The Frank Oz series continues, while Vanishing Point screens on Sunday.

Metrograph

Napoleon Dynamite, Throne of Blood, and Wild at Heart show on 35mm; a Lev Kalman and Whitney Horn program begins; The World Is a Stage, Nicolas Uncaged, My Crazy Uncle (or Aunt), Insomnia, and Crush the Strong, Help the Weak continue.

Museum of Modern Art

A massive retrospective of Portuguese cinema continues.

IFC Center

A 4K restoration of The Fall plays daily; The City of Lost Children, Ichi the Killer, The Dead Zone, and The People Under the Stairs play late.