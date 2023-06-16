NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Metrograph

Lars von Trier’s The Idiots begins playing in a new 4K restoration.

Film Forum

A celebration of Ozu’s 120th birthday brings a massive series; a retrospective on New York movies continues with Carpenter, Friedkin, Pakula, and more; I Was Born, But… plays on 35mm this Sunday.

Film at Lincoln Center

A retrospective of the great, underseen Marco Ferreri continues with a series of imported 35mm prints; Love & Basketball plays for free Friday night at Governors Island.

Roxy Cinema

35mm prints of In the Cut and The Rocky Horror Picture Show screen; Party Girl and Paris Is Burning also play.

Museum of the Moving Image

Raiders of the Lost Ark and Beat Street play on 35mm in a summer movie series; a print of Mulholland Dr. plays in a queer cinema series.

IFC Center

The David Lynch retrospective continues as “Studio Ghibli Summer” gets underway; A Clockwork Orange, Aliens, and The Babadook have late showings.