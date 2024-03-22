Once more, and with feeling…

Roxy Cinema

Our 35mm print of Bertrand Bonello’s House of Tolerance has a final screening on Sunday; Spike Lee’s He Got Game and Hoosiers play on prints, while Blonde Ambition screens this Sunday.

Anthology Film Archives

The films of Med Hondo play in a massive retrospective.

Film Forum

Hondo’s West Indies begins screening in a 4K restoration; the Belmondo-led Classe tous risques begins playing in a new 4K restoration; Buster Keaton’s The Cameraman plays with live music on Sunday.

Film at Lincoln Center

The films of Wojciech Has are highlighted in a new series.

Paris Theater

A new retrospective shows just how incredible a year 1974 was: Chinatown, Badlands, Amarcord, California Split, The Conversation, Kiarostami’s The Traveler and more screen, many on 35mm.

Museum of the Moving Image

The Red Shoes screens on Saturday and Sunday.

Museum of Modern Art

The essential work of Ernie Gehr plays in a new retrospective.

Japan Society

The 1988 feature Summer Vacation 1999, newly restored, shows on Friday.

IFC Center

The End of Evangelion begins a run, while Pink Flamingos plays this Friday and Saturday, The Big Lebowski, Under the Silver Lake, and The Blair Witch Project show late.