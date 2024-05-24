NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film Forum

Films by Scorsese, De Palma, Woody Allen, Coppola, Jarmusch, and the Coen Brothers play in “Out of the 80s,“ which includes Cutter’s Way on 35mm; Le Samouraï continues in a new 4K restoration; Raiders of the Lost Ark plays on Sunday.

Museum of Modern Art

A massive overview of Bulle Ogier continues with films by Rivette, Duras, and Oliveira.

Museum of the Moving Image

The Thin Red Line, Mars Attacks, and Princess Mononoke all play on 35mm as part of “See It Big at the ’90s Multiplex“; The Right Stuff shows on 35mm this Saturday.

Roxy Cinema

Roger Corman’s A Bucket of Blood and Dunston Checks In both play on 35mm this Saturday; The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and The Runner screen on Sunday.

Anthology Film Archives

Med Hondo’s West Indies has encore showings.

Paris Theater

Singin’ in the Rain shows this Sunday.

BAM

Muna Moto plays on Friday.

IFC Center

Man Ray: Return to Reason continues, as does After Hours and the Bob Fosse retrospective; Cube (on 35mm) Tommy, and Tank Girl play late.

Japan Society

America’s largest-ever Hiroshi Shimizu retrospective migrates to Japan Society (watch our exclusive trailer debut).

Metrograph

’90s Noir, Euro-Heists, Dream with Your Eyes Open, Ethics of Care, and Small Town, Big Dreams continue, while a Chris Marker series highlights his Akira Kurosawa film and Ran; the Kelly Reichardt retro has its final showings; Some Like It Hot screens through the weekend.