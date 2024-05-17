NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

Stanley Donen’s Funny Face plays on Friday and Sunday, the latter day bringing a program of work by Nicola Tyson and Son of Kong on 35mm.

Paris Theater

Prints of Prizzi’s Honor, The Mechanic, Grosse Pointe Blank, and Killer Joe play in a hitman retrospective; Yi Yi shows on 35mm this Sunday.

Museum of Modern Art

A massive overview of Bulle Ogier continues with films by Fassbinder, Rivette, and more.

IFC Center

Man Ray: Return to Reason begins; After Hours and the Bob Fosse retrospective begin; Labyrinth, Flashdance, and Tank Girl play late.

Japan Society

America’s largest-ever Hiroshi Shimizu retrospective migrates to Japan Society (watch our exclusive trailer debut).

Museum of the Moving Image

Two more Shimizu films play; House on Haunted Hill screens Friday and Sunday, while The Right Stuff shows on 35mm this Saturday.

Metrograph

The Kelly Reichardt retrospective continues (watch our exclusive trailer debut); Small Town, Big Dreams starts while ’90s Noir, Euro-Heists, Dream with Your Eyes Open, and Ethics of Care continue; The French screens on Saturday.

Film at Lincoln Center

Peter Kass’ restored Time of the Heathen continues.

Film Forum

Films by Scorsese, De Palma, and Woody Allen play in “Out of the 80s“; Le Samouraï continues in a new 4K restoration; E.T. plays on Sunday.