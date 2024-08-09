NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

Fidelio, our four-film program with Chapo Trap House’s Movie Mindset, closes with Roman Polanski’s The Ghost Writer and Clint Eastwood’s Absolute Power on 35mm, both introduced by myself, Will Menaker, and Hesse Deni this Friday, and with discounted $12 tickets by mentioning our program at the box office.

Museum of the Moving Image

70mm prints of 2001, Lawrence of Arabia, Tenet, and Far and Away screen; Sherlock Jr. plays on Saturday and Sunday.

Film at Lincoln Center

A new restoration of Shinji Sōmai’s Moving continues.

Film Forum

Restorations of Seven Samurai and Army of Shadows continue playing.

Anthology Film Archives

Films by James N. Kienitz Wilkins, Clio Barnard, and more screen in “Verbatim.”

BAM

Devil in a Blue Dress, Coming to America, a 35mm print of Sylvia Scarlett, and more screen in “Passing You By.”

Museum of Modern Art

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre plays.

IFC Center

The Conversation opens in a 50th-anniversary restoration; “Defamed to Acclaimed” brings films by the Wachowskis, Lynch, Scorsese, Cimino and more; The Time Masters and Amadeus play daily; Bakshi’s Lord of the Rings, Heavy Traffic, Friday the 13th, and Taxi Driver (on 35mm) play late.

Paris Theater

A retrospective of 1994 films includes 35mm showings of The Hudsucker Proxy, Natural Born Killers, Serial Mom, and more.