After a hiatus as theaters in New York City and beyond closed their doors during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce the return of NYC Weekend Watch, our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. While many theaters are still focused on a selection of new releases, there’s a handful of worthwhile repertory screenings taking place.

Film Forum

A new 35mm print of The Conversation begins a run, while My Neighbor Totoro plays Sunday.

Metrograph

Deemed “essential viewing” by Martin Scorsese, a six-film retrospective of the Hungarian master Miklós Jancsó is underway, while the Kurt Russell series—featuring Big Trouble in Little China, The Thing, and more—is underway.

Roxy Cinema

A nun series brings Rivette’s The Nun, Japanese pinku, and a print of Powell & Pressburger’s Black Narcissus.

IFC Center

A Clockwork Orange and Princess Mononoke are available for a double feature, if you’re fucking insane.

Spectacle

“Best of Spectacle 2021” includes work by Juliet Berto and more.