After a hiatus as theaters in New York City and beyond closed their doors during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce the return of NYC Weekend Watch, our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. While many theaters are still focused on a selection of new releases, there’s a handful of worthwhile repertory screenings taking place.

Film at Lincoln Center

Joachim Trier presents favorites and influences, among them The Age of Innocence, The Green Ray, and My Sex Life.

Metrograph

Prints of I’m Not There and Ed Lachman’s Songs for Drella screen in a music series; deemed “essential viewing” by Martin Scorsese, a six-film retrospective of the Hungarian master Miklós Jancsó continues. Films by Panahi, Chris Marker and more play “In the Streets,” while a series of literary adaptations includes Mishima and Crumb.

Museum of Modern Art

“To Save and Project,” one of the most eye-opening series in any given year, makes its triumphant return.

Film Forum

As a new 35mm print of The Conversation continues its run, a collection of New York movies begins playing, while four films starring Greta Garbo play Sunday.

Paris Theater

A Kirsten Dunst retrospective features prints of Melancholia and The Virgin Suicides.

Roxy Cinema

Prints of Ms .45, Viridiana, School of the Holy Beast, and—why not—Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit screen; on Sunday Ken Jacobs presents XCXHXEXRXRXIXEXSX.

Anthology Film Archives

Essential Cinema offers Cocteau and Chaplin on 35mm.