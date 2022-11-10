NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film Forum

One of the most exciting series of 2022 is a study of the Taiwanese New Wave that goes beyond Hou, Yang, and Tsai—included though they are.

Roxy Cinema

Lost Highway has a rare 35mm screening on Saturday, while a two-part experimental animation festival gets underway; Paul Schrader’s Hardcore screens on Friday.

Museum of the Moving Image

Documentary filmmaker Noriaki Tsuchimoto is given his first-ever U.S. retrospective, while The Cotton Club Encore screens on Friday and Saturday.

BAM

A series on unlikable characters includes The Heartbreak Kid and films by Maren Ade, Catherine Breillat, and Dan Sallitt.

Anthology Film Archives

A series of UFO films begins, including Close Encounters and the X-Files movie on 35mm.

Japan Society

A 4K restoration of Kon Ichikawa’s Her Brother screens this Sunday, while his Mishima adaptation Conflagration plays on Monday.

Museum of Modern Art

One of our greatest living filmmakers, Tsai Ming-liang, is subject of a career-spanning retrospective that ends this weekend, while a series on Filipino filmmaker Mike De Leon continues.

IFC Center

Cronenberg’s Rabid, Night of the Living Dead, Queen of the Damned (on 35mm), The Hunger, and From Dusk Till Dawn all play.