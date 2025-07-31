NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Museum of Modern Art

Silent Movie Week is underway; listen to our interview with curator Dave Kehr.

IFC Center

A Leos Carax retrospective begins; In the Mood for Love and In the Mood for Love 2001 continue; Pulse, Cure, Clerks, Friday, and Ghost in the Shell show late.

Roxy Cinema

The Wachowskis’ Speed Racer screens on 35mm through this weekend; restorations of Christiane F. and On the Silver Globe also play.

Film at Lincoln Center

Newly restored, The Fall of Otrar begins playing; In the Mood for Love and In the Mood for Love 2001 continue.

Anthology Film Archives

A 35mm-heavy Michael Roemer tribute begins while a series on Barbara Loden continues.

Film Forum

Brazil begins playing in a new restoration; a number of Akira Kurosawa’s most seminal films play, while the 4K restoration of Hearts of Darkness (listen to our interview) continues.

Museum of the Moving Image

Pursuant to the question of our time––is Tom Cruise evil?––a career-spanning retrospective continues with Top Gun on 70mm.

Paris Theater

A technicolor series continues with The Black Pirate while Punch Up starts.

Nitehawk Cinema

Batman Forever plays early on Saturday and Sunday.

Metrograph

The Masque of the Red Death, Stranger Than Paradise, Office Killer, and Out of Sight play on 35mm; Killer Films 30th Anniversary starts (listen to our interview) alongside a restoration of Taxi Zum Klo Topographies of Absence starts while Chang Chen and Jafar Panahi retrospectives, Come as You Are, In ‘Scope and Color, High Voltage, and Florida is a Feeling continue.