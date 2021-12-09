After a hiatus as theaters in New York City and beyond closed their doors during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce the return of NYC Weekend Watch, our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. While many theaters are still focused on a selection of new releases, there’s a handful of worthwhile repertory screenings taking place.

Metrograph

“Lost Histories” offers the rarely screened On the Silver Globe and Southland Tales, among others, while films by Tarkovsky, Wenders, and more play in “The Russians Love Their Children Too,” ; a Lynne Sachs retro is underway.

Museum of the Moving Image

“See It Big: Extravaganzas!” offers films by Wes Anderson, Guy Maddin, and Francis Ford Coppola; a kung-fu retro is are underway.

Japan Society

A fantastic 4K restoration of Tange Sazen and the Pot Worth a Million Ryo, by one of Japanese cinema’s great figures, Sadao Yamanaka, plays on Saturday, while films by Naomi Kawase, Junji Sakamoto, and more screen in the online series “Flash Forward: Debut Works and Recent Films.”

Anthology Film Archives

One of the great filmmakers, experimental or otherwise, is given a major retrospective—it’s Michael Snow Season.

IFC Center

As World of Wong Kar-wai keeps going, Death Proof (on 35mm), The Driver and The Holy Mountain have showings.

Film Forum

Newly restored, Vittorio de Sica’a Miracle in Milan is now playing, while The Secret of Kells and a print of The Bad Seed.

Roxy Cinema

Fargo screens on Saturday.