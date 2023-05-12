NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film Forum

A retrospective on New York movies is underway, featuring Polanski, Scorsese, Spike Lee, and Hitchcock; Fellini’s early masterwork I Vitelloni continues screening; The Muppets Take Manhattan plays this Sunday.

Film at Lincoln Center

“The World of Apichatpong Weerasethakul” brings films directed and curated by the Thai master (who we talked to about the retrospective), among them work from Oshima, Kiarostami, Cassavetes and more.

Museum of Modern Art

A Rialto Pictures retrospective offers a smorgasbord of classic films, including Grand Illusion, Army of Shadows, and The Conversation on 35mm.

Museum of the Moving Image

Steven Spielberg’s greatest film, A.I. Artificial Intelligence, plays on 35mm this Friday and Saturday while a series on summer movies continues with The Omen.

Japan Society

One of Japan’s greatest directors, Shinji Somai, is subject of a retrospective that continues with his outstanding The Catch on 35mm alongside Luminous Woman and Tokyo Heaven. Read our piece on Somai here.

Roxy Cinema

Miami Vice continues screening while Elephant and Meet Me in St. Louis screen on 35mm; The Doom Generation shows in a 4K restoration.

BAM

A director’s cut of Eve’s Bayou begins a run.

IFC Center

The Leopard and Party Girl play in new 4K restorations, while A Clockwork Orange, They Live, Back to the Future, and Shrek have late showings; The Wizard of Oz also plays.