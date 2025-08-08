NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center

A career-spanning Luc Moullet retrospective begins; In the Mood for Love and In the Mood for Love 2001 continue.

Museum of Modern Art

A Michael Caine retrospective begins.

Film Forum

The long-lost director’s cut of Joseph Cates’ Who Killed Teddy Bear? begins screening on 35mm; Roman Polanski’s An Officer and a Spy starts a belated run; Brazil and a number of Akira Kurosawa’s most seminal films play.

IFC Center

The Lovers on the Bridge plays in a new restoration while In the Mood for Love and In the Mood for Love 2001 continue; Cure, Commando, Friday, and Ghost in the Shell screen late; Babe: Pig in the City shows early.

Roxy Cinema

The Wachowskis’ Speed Racer and Cassavetes’ Husbands screen on 35mm; Alien and a restoration of Christiane F. also play.

Anthology Film Archives

The Cinema of Gender Transgression begins while a series on Barbara Loden continues with films by Kelly Reichardt and Valérie Massadian.

Museum of the Moving Image

Pursuant to the question of our time––is Tom Cruise evil?––a career-spanning retrospective continues with Days of Thunder on 70mm, while 2001 screens on 70 as part of a new series.

Paris Theater

Punch Up continues with films by Fellini, Tati, and more.

Nitehawk Cinema

Goldeneye plays early on Sunday.

Metrograph

The Green Room, Kundun, Nashville, Far from Heaven, One Hour Photo, Mala Noche, and Belly play on 35mm; Olivier Assayas: Out of Time, Nothing But Light, and Class Rules start while Killer Films 30th Anniversary starts (listen to our interview), Topographies of Absence, Come as You Are, and In ‘Scope and Color continue.