NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center

The 4K Lost Highway restoration begins its run as a 20-film Dario Argento retrospective continues.

Roxy Cinema

Scanners plays on 35mm Friday night; on Saturday, a print of Marie Antoinette screens, Steve Gunn plays live music over some of the greatest films ever made—Ken Jacobs, Shirley Clarke, Maya Deren—and Nick Pinkerton and Sean Price Williams’ secret-screening series “City Dudes” returns; Merchant-Ivory’s Maurice plays Saturday and Sunday, while on the latter day a mixture of digital and 16mm shorts shows for Pride.

Anthology Film Archives

Essential Cinema has a Warhol double on Friday, while “Imageless Films” returns.

Museum of Modern Art

One of the year’s great retrospectives looks at deep cuts of Shochiku Studios, while a slashers retrospective is underway.

Film Forum

A 35mm print of Diva continues, while The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie shows in a new restoration; Luis García Berlanga’s The Executioner has also been restored; In the Good Old Summertime plays this Sunday.

Museum of the Moving Image

As the James Wong Howe retrospective continues, George A. Romero and his progeny are subject to a series.

IFC Center

As the restoration of INLAND EMPIRE continues, Aguirre, the Wrath of God begins a run; Mulholland Dr., Perfect Blue, Paprika, and Pink Flamingoes have late-night showings.