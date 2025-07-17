NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film Forum

A number of Akira Kurosawa’s most seminal films play in new 4K restorations, while the 4K restorations of Hearts of Darkness (listen to our interview) of Shall We Dance? continue.

Roxy Cinema

Vampyros Lesbos screens in a new 4K restoration on Friday; Sunday brings a 16mm puppet program and Kiarostami’s And Life Goes On…

IFC Center

In the Mood for Love / In the Mood for Love 2001 continue; Dogtooth plays daily; Pulse, Cure, In My Skin, Koyaanisqatsi, Tenebrae, and Crimes of Passion show late.

BAM

A retrospective of 2000s New York includes the extended cut of Margaret, a print of 25th Hour, and more.

Museum of Modern Art

A retrospective of Mexican actress María Félix continues.

Anthology Film Archives

A retrospective of Yugoslavian cinema is underway.

Museum of the Moving Image

Pursuant to the question of our time––is Tom Cruise evil?––a career-spanning retrospective continues with prints of Eyes Wide Shut and Magnolia.

Paris Theater

A comedy series continues.

Nitehawk Cinema

Roman Holiday and Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure play early on Saturday and Sunday.

Metrograph

Sleeping Beauty, Pain & Gain, Spring Breakers, Red Cliff, and Offside play on 35mm; Rosa La Rose, Fille Publique stars alongside Chang Chen and Jafar Panahi retrospectives while Come as You Are, In ‘Scope and Color, High Voltage, and Florida is a Feeling continue.