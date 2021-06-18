After a hiatus as theaters in New York City and beyond closed their doors during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce the return of NYC Weekend Watch, our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. While many theaters are still focused on a selection of new releases, there’s a handful of worthwhile repertory screenings taking place.

Museum of the Moving Image

The Shining and 2001 play; Juneteenth is commemorated with Daughters of the Dust and Do the Right Thing.

Film at Lincoln Center

The new restoration of In the Mood for Love continues playing daily, while Muhammad Ali, the Greatest screens on Saturday.

IFC Center

George A. Romero’s The Amusement Park, about which a whole lot more here, continues, while a restoration of Lizzie Borden’s Working Girls kicks off.

Roxy Cinema

The American Friend screens this Friday and Saturday.

BAM

Thousand Pieces of Gold has been restored in 4K.

Film Forum

The new 4K restoration of La Piscine continues, as does 8½.