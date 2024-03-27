Quickly following up last year’s Poor Things, we’ll be getting Yorgos Lanthimos’ next feature sooner than expected as Kinds of Kindness arrives this summer. Featuring a reunion with Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, and Joe Alwyn, with an ensemble also including Jesse Plemons, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer, the anthology feature presents three short stories in which the actors play different characters in each. Now, ahead of a June 21 release and likely Cannes Film Festival debut, Searchlight Pictures has unveiled the first trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “KINDS OF KINDNESS is a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.”

“It’s very different. Very different [from Poor Things],” cinematographer Robbie Ryan told us last year. “It’s widescreen. He’s let that one out a bit. It’s shot anamorphic, so that’s a totally different process. I haven’t seen it myself; I’m looking forward to seeing it. It’s nearly finished its edit.”

See the teaser below.

Kinds of Kindness opens on June 21.