With Cannes Film Festival wrapped up, one of the first premieres to arrive in theaters is Yorgos Lanthimos’ triptych Kinds of Kindness. Starring Cannes Best Actor winner Jesse Plemons, alongside Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer, Searchlight Pictures has now dropped a new trailer ahead of the June 21 release.

Here’s the synopsis: “KINDS OF KINDNESS is a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.”

Luke Hicks said in his review, “This one is for the true Lanthimites, the Dogtooth sisters, the biscuit women, The Killing of a Sacred Deer heads, a film to which the callbacks are so abundant that one can’t help but wonder what the connection is for writer-director Yorgos Lanthimos and co-screenwriter Efthimis Filippou behind the scenes, outside of simply sharing tones and themes that all of their other films share. Regardless, the director as we knew him pre-Emma Stone is back (relatively speaking). And this time… with Emma Stone!”

See the trailer below, along with the Cannes press conference, and read our Cannes interview with Lanthimos here.

Kinds of Kindness opens June 21.