NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center

A retrospective of Denis Villeneuve’s work also brings the director’s programming choices, among them films by Godard, Resnais, Cassavetes, and Wong Kar-wai.

Roxy Cinema

Bob Fosse’s Star 80, The Piano Teacher, The Pillow Book, Looking for Mr. Goodbar, and End of Night all play on 35mm.

Anthology Film Archives

As retrospective of Haitian cinema continues, films by Hollis Frampton and Ernie Gehr play Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Film Forum

“SAPPH-O-RAMA” continues with films by Nicholas Ray, Jonathan Demme, Lizzie Borden, and more; a 4K restoration of Pandora’s Box has begun a run; a print of The Third Man continues, while the Harold Lloyd film Hot Water shows on 35mm this Sunday.

Museum of the Moving Image

A retrospective of snubbed performances brings films by Scorsese, Elaine May, Jonathan Demme, and Gus Van Sant; Godard’s Alphaville and Johnny Mnemonic have a double-bill on Friday.

Museum of Modern Art

The massive run of Luis Buñuel’s Mexican films has its final weekend, as does the retro of Ilkka Järvi-Laturi.

Metrograph

James Baldwin Abroad plays on Sunday.

IFC Center

Suspiria screens early, while Resident Evil: Retribution 3D, Audition, and Return of the Living Dead III play late.