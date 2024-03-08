Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we usually talk about movie stars and not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones they made in between. Today, however, we talk about Oscar movies (!), or better yet, movies that remind us of Oscar movies!

Conor and I welcome back the lovely Joe Reid & Chris Feil of the This Had Oscar Buzz podcast. In today’s episode, we each choose a movie that reminds us of a current Best Picture Oscar nominee.

The movies include Born to be Blue, The Ant Bully, The Ritz, and Frankenstein Created Woman. We also take a good few minutes to dish on legend Barbra Streisand’s incredible autobiography My Name Is Barbra.

For more from The B-Side, you can check out highlights of actors/directors and the films discussed in one place here.

