NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.
Museum of the Moving Image
A retrospective of snubbed performances brings the Ray Nicolette double-feature of Jackie Brown and Out of Sight, as well as The Heartbreak Kid, The Fugitive, and Top Hat; the Stop Making Sense restoration plays throughout this weekend.
Film at Lincoln Center
A retrospective of Denis Villeneuve’s work also brings the director’s programming choices, among them films by Blade Runner, Apocalypse Now, Close Encounters, and Seven Samurai.
BAM
Raoul Peck’s Lumumba: Death of a Prophet plays in a new restoration.
Roxy Cinema
“City Dudes” returns on Friday night, while 9½ Weeks plays on 35mm this Saturday and Sunday.
Anthology Film Archives
Films by Ken Jacobs and more play in “Essential Cinema,” while a program of Mary Helena Clark’s films plays on Saturday and Sunday.
Film Forum
The 4K restoration of Pandora’s Box and print of The Third Man continue, while the Astaire & Rogers film Shall We Dance shows on 35mm this Sunday.
IFC Center
Resident Evil: Retribution 3D, Audition, The Shining, Society, and Return of the Living Dead III play late.