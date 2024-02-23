NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Museum of the Moving Image

A retrospective of snubbed performances brings the Ray Nicolette double-feature of Jackie Brown and Out of Sight, as well as The Heartbreak Kid, The Fugitive, and Top Hat; the Stop Making Sense restoration plays throughout this weekend.

Film at Lincoln Center

A retrospective of Denis Villeneuve’s work also brings the director’s programming choices, among them films by Blade Runner, Apocalypse Now, Close Encounters, and Seven Samurai.

BAM

Raoul Peck’s Lumumba: Death of a Prophet plays in a new restoration.

Roxy Cinema

“City Dudes” returns on Friday night, while 9½ Weeks plays on 35mm this Saturday and Sunday.

Anthology Film Archives

Films by Ken Jacobs and more play in “Essential Cinema,” while a program of Mary Helena Clark’s films plays on Saturday and Sunday.

Film Forum

The 4K restoration of Pandora’s Box and print of The Third Man continue, while the Astaire & Rogers film Shall We Dance shows on 35mm this Sunday.

IFC Center

Resident Evil: Retribution 3D, Audition, The Shining, Society, and Return of the Living Dead III play late.