When it comes to appreciation for visual effects, it’s often the blockbusters that get the most attention, as evidenced in each year’s Oscar nominees––in 2024, for example, The Creator, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Napoleon, and the deserved winner Godzilla Minus One. However, I often find it more interesting to see how smaller productions seamlessly integrate rather invisible visual effects in unexpected places.

Such is the case for Jonathan Glazer’s Oscar-winning Holocaust drama The Zone of Interest, which employed the team at One of Us, led by on-set Supervisor Bodie Clare, VFX Supervisor Guillaume Menard, and VFX Producer Harry Landymore. As one can see in a new VFX reel, much of the Auschwitz camp in the background is visual effects, along with the cremated remains in the water and even hanging laundry. They also removed camera equipment as Glazer wanted to shoot 360 degrees with multiple cameras at all times, detailed by cinematographer Łukasz Żal in our extensive interview.

Watch below.

And here’s one showing just the final work:

For more, listen to our recent discussion of Glazer’s Oscar winner.