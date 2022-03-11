NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Paris Theater

An all-35mm Jane Campion retrospective is underway, with the director present for The Piano on Sunday.

Metrograph

Films by Varda, Chris Marker, Demy, and Resnais play in a new series on Left Bank cinema; “Metrograph A to Z” returns with Polanski’s Bitter Moon; Heavy Metal, Fantastic Planet, and Perfect Blue screen late.

Roxy Cinema

Prints of Black Orpheus and Pink Narcissus play this weekend.

Film Forum

A new restoration of Joseph Losey’s The Servant begins playing, while Donkey Skin screens on Sunday.

Museum of the Moving Image

As First Look commences the Museum offers “Second Look,” a retrospective of past festivals that includes a print of Chantal Akerman’s Almayer’s Folly and Loznitsa’s Donbass.

IFC Center

As anniversary screenings of Solaris continue, Eraserhead, House, Brazil, Mysterious Skin, and a print of Mars Attacks! have showings.

Anthology Film Archives

Essential Cinema offers the likes of Hollis Frampton and D.W. Griffith.