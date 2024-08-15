NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center

An essential series of Jacques Rozier restorations begins.

Roxy Cinema

Fidelio, our four-film program with Chapo Trap House’s Movie Mindset, has an encore with Eyes Wide Shut on a spectacular 35mm print this Friday and Saturday, the latter day also bringing The Ghost Writer on 35mm; Nathan Silver presents Crossing Delancey on 35mm and Mike Leigh’s Meantime; “City Dudes” returns on Saturday.

BAM

Films by Spike Lee, Chantal Akerman, Lucrecia Martel, and more play in “SWEAT!“; recent restorations are given a showcase, including a special premiere of The Spook Who Sat By the Door.

Museum of the Moving Image

70mm prints of 2001, Tenet, and Far and Away screen.

Film Forum

A Blaxploitation series, featuring classics and discoveries alike, begins; Army of Shadows continues.

Anthology Film Archives

Buñuel and Dalí play in “Essential Cinema.”

Museum of Modern Art

“Tobe Hooper in the 1980s” does what it says on the tin.

IFC Center

Caligula: The Ultimate Cut begins a run while The Conversation continues in a 50th-anniversary restoration; “Defamed to Acclaimed” continues; The Time Masters and Rosemary’s Baby play late.

Metrograph

Zabriskie Point, Everyone Else, Let the Right One In, Eyes Without a Face, and Jane Campion’s Sweetie show on 35mm; a Carol Kane series, In Concert, Bad Trips, Passages, Ties That Bind, Summer at Sea, and Twisted Sister continue.