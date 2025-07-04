NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.
Film at Lincoln Center
Inherent Vice begins playing on 70mm; In the Mood for Love and its never-before-seen epilogue In the Mood for Love 2001 continue playing, as does a restoration of Christiane F.
Film Forum
Hearts of Darkness plays in a new restoration, while the 4K restoration of Shall We Dance? continues.
Museum of Modern Art
A Theater Near You includes films by Godard, Oshima, and Ottinger.
Anthology Film Archives
Prints of Pickpocket and A Man Escaped play in Essential Cinema.
Roxy Cinema
Jupiter Ascending and Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan screen on 35mm.
Museum of the Moving Image
Pursuant to the question of our time––is Tom Cruise evil?––a career-spanning retrospective continues with Born on the Fourth of July, Rain Man, and A Few Good Men; Titanic screens on Saturday.
Brooklyn Academy of Music
A rice-cooker retrospective begins.
Paris Theater
A Technicolor retrospective and boxing series continue.
IFC Center
In the Mood for Love / In the Mood for Love 2001 and Ran continue; Dogtooth, Before Sunset, and Happiness play daily; a 35mm print of Pulse, Pink Floyd The Wall, Basic Instinct, Videodrome, The Pope of Greenwich Village, Mean Streets, and Querelle show late.
Nitehawk Cinema
Deep Blue Sea and a 35mm print of Do the Right Thing screen early on Saturday and Sunday.
Metrograph
Lola Montès, Some Came Running, and Late Chrysanthemums play on 35mm; Twin Peaks, In ‘Scope and Color, High Voltage, and Florida is a Feeling start.