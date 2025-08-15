NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

IFC Center
Films by John Woo, Tsui Hark, and Ringo Lam screen in Hong Kong Cinema Classics; The Lovers on the Bridge plays in a new restoration while In the Mood for Love and In the Mood for Love 2001 continue; CureCommandoRosemary’s Baby, and The Decline of Western Civilization screen late.

Film Forum
Women In Action begins with films by John Cassavetes, Olivier Assayas, Nicholas Ray, King Hu, and more; the long-lost director’s cut of Joseph Cates’ Who Killed Teddy Bear? continues screening on 35mm; Roman Polanski’s An Officer and a Spy continues a belated run; a number of Akira Kurosawa’s most seminal films play.

Roxy Cinema
Paul Morrissey’s Mixed Blood plays on Friday and Saturday; Cassavetes’ Husbands shows on 35mm Sunday, while also brings Satyajit Ray’s The Music Room in a double-bill with Abbas Kiarostami’s The Chorus.

Brooklyn Academy of Music
A career-spanning Tarkovsky retrospective is underway.

Film at Lincoln Center
In the Mood for Love and In the Mood for Love 2001 continue.

Museum of Modern Art
Michael Caine retrospective continues.

Anthology Film Archives
Films by Aki Kaurismäki and Stephen Frears play in Occasionally Humane.

Museum of the Moving Image
Dogville and Nashville play in a series on Eddington inspirations; 2001 screens on 70 as part of a new series; Uncut Gems shows on Saturday.

Nitehawk Cinema
A print of Muriel’s Wedding plays early on Saturday, while Sunday brings a secret Hong Kong feature on 35mm.

Metrograph
NashvilleRequiem for a DreamNatural Born Killers, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch play on 35mm; Olivier Assayas: Out of TimeClass RulesKiller Films 30th Anniversary (listen to our interview), Topographies of AbsenceCome as You Are, and In ‘Scope and Color continue.

