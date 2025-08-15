NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

IFC Center

Films by John Woo, Tsui Hark, and Ringo Lam screen in Hong Kong Cinema Classics; The Lovers on the Bridge plays in a new restoration while In the Mood for Love and In the Mood for Love 2001 continue; Cure, Commando, Rosemary’s Baby, and The Decline of Western Civilization screen late.

Film Forum

Women In Action begins with films by John Cassavetes, Olivier Assayas, Nicholas Ray, King Hu, and more; the long-lost director’s cut of Joseph Cates’ Who Killed Teddy Bear? continues screening on 35mm; Roman Polanski’s An Officer and a Spy continues a belated run; a number of Akira Kurosawa’s most seminal films play.

Roxy Cinema

Paul Morrissey’s Mixed Blood plays on Friday and Saturday; Cassavetes’ Husbands shows on 35mm Sunday, while also brings Satyajit Ray’s The Music Room in a double-bill with Abbas Kiarostami’s The Chorus.

Brooklyn Academy of Music

A career-spanning Tarkovsky retrospective is underway.

Film at Lincoln Center

In the Mood for Love and In the Mood for Love 2001 continue.

Museum of Modern Art

A Michael Caine retrospective continues.

Anthology Film Archives

Films by Aki Kaurismäki and Stephen Frears play in Occasionally Humane.

Museum of the Moving Image

Dogville and Nashville play in a series on Eddington inspirations; 2001 screens on 70 as part of a new series; Uncut Gems shows on Saturday.

Nitehawk Cinema

A print of Muriel’s Wedding plays early on Saturday, while Sunday brings a secret Hong Kong feature on 35mm.

Metrograph

Nashville, Requiem for a Dream, Natural Born Killers, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch play on 35mm; Olivier Assayas: Out of Time, Class Rules, Killer Films 30th Anniversary (listen to our interview), Topographies of Absence, Come as You Are, and In ‘Scope and Color continue.