NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

Michael Almereyda’s rarely screened and extremely funny Twister plays on 35mm this Friday and Saturday, while a print of Godard’s King Lear shows Saturday and Sunday; on Sunday, Stephen Dwoskin’s The Carnal Screen plays on 16mm and Morvern Callar shows on 35; “City Dudes” returns this Saturday for a secret screening.

Film Forum

Choose your fighter: as 4K restorations of Truffaut’s Antoine Doinel series start, so does Breathless on 35mm; Carnal Knowledge continues while The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings screens this Sunday.

Museum of the Moving Image

A packed weekend for The Caan Film Festival is headlined by The Gambler, while Safety Last! screens this Sunday.

Film at Lincoln Center

New 4K restorations of the Infernal Affairs trilogy continue.

Anthology Film Archives

A retrospective of Colombian filmmaker Luis Ospina is underway while “Essential Cinema” has Eisenstein

IFC Center

“World of Wong Kar-wai” returns; the 4K Daisies restoration continues, as does the new restoration of Heat; Pulp Fiction, Blue Velvet, The Holy Mountain, The Silence of the Lambs, and Godard’s Sympathy for the Devil also play.