NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center

Gimme Shelter and Happy Together screen Friday and Saturday, respectively, for free at Lincoln Center’s Hearst Plaza.

IFC Center

A series on Los Angeles films is underway—including Chinatown, Die Hard, and The Big Lebowski—while two by Marco Bellocchio are screening.

Roxy Cinema

James Gray’s favorite superhero movie, Batman Returns, plays on Friday, The Assassination of Jesse James on Sunday, and Cruel Intentions through the weekend—all on 35mm.

Film Forum

As the new restoration of The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie continues, “Mifune Redux” brings the great collaborations between Mifune and Kurosawa.

Anthology Film Archives

“Let’s Talk About Sex” continues.

Museum of Modern Art

A race and horror retrospective is underway.

Museum of the Moving Image

George A. Romero and his progeny are subject of a series.