NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

A 35mm-heavy David Cronenberg retro is underway, with Dead Ringers playing Friday and Naked Lunch on Sunday; a print of The Blair Witch Project plays Saturday.

Film Forum

A restoration of Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s Distant has begun, while Jean-Jacques Beineix’s Diva continues on 35mm and Kiki’s Delivery Service screens this Sunday.

IFC Center

Johnnie To’s The Heroic Trio plays in a restoration as the Gaspar Noé retrospective continues; the new restorations of INLAND EMPIRE and Mississippi Masala continue; Mulholland Dr., Perfect Blue, Scanners, and Paprika have late-night showings.

Japan Society

Terror of Yakuza and Untamagiru play in the incredible new series “Okinawa in Focus,” which you can see a trailer for here.

Museum of the Moving Image

The great DP James Wong Howe is given his dues in a new retrospective.

Metrograph

Alexandria Smith has curated a packed series, while films by Rossellini, Pedro Costa, and Nicholas Ray screen in “Metrograph A to Z“; Face/Off and Mission: Impossible II screen in “Hong Kong Goes International“; Spirited Away and Whisper of the Heart screen in a Ghibli series.

Anthology Film Archives

Essential Cinema has Rossellini and Renoir, while a Joyce Wieland retrospective is underway.

Paris Theater

The Departed and Mission: Impossible screen this weekend.