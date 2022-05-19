NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.
Roxy Cinema
A 35mm-heavy David Cronenberg retro is underway, with Dead Ringers playing Friday and Naked Lunch on Sunday; a print of The Blair Witch Project plays Saturday.
Film Forum
A restoration of Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s Distant has begun, while Jean-Jacques Beineix’s Diva continues on 35mm and Kiki’s Delivery Service screens this Sunday.
IFC Center
Johnnie To’s The Heroic Trio plays in a restoration as the Gaspar Noé retrospective continues; the new restorations of INLAND EMPIRE and Mississippi Masala continue; Mulholland Dr., Perfect Blue, Scanners, and Paprika have late-night showings.
Japan Society
Terror of Yakuza and Untamagiru play in the incredible new series “Okinawa in Focus,” which you can see a trailer for here.
Museum of the Moving Image
The great DP James Wong Howe is given his dues in a new retrospective.
Metrograph
Alexandria Smith has curated a packed series, while films by Rossellini, Pedro Costa, and Nicholas Ray screen in “Metrograph A to Z“; Face/Off and Mission: Impossible II screen in “Hong Kong Goes International“; Spirited Away and Whisper of the Heart screen in a Ghibli series.
Anthology Film Archives
Essential Cinema has Rossellini and Renoir, while a Joyce Wieland retrospective is underway.
Paris Theater
The Departed and Mission: Impossible screen this weekend.